FRANKFURT May 19 The euro zone's adjusted current account surplus narrowed a touch in March but continued to hover near all-time highs, data from the European Central Bank showed on Friday.

The seasonally and working-day adjusted surplus eased to 34.1 billion euros from 37.8 billion a month earlier, when it was at highest level on record for the euro zone.

The unadjusted data showed the surplus surging to 44.8 billion euros from 27.8 billion as the surplus from goods trade and services both rose sharply.

For the latest 12 months, the 19-country currency bloc's surplus increased to 3.4 percent of gross domestic product from 3.3 percent a year earlier. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)