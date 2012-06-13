NICOSIA, June 13 Cash-strapped Cyprus has
shifted its focus onto a bilateral loan instead of an EU
bailout to recapitalise its second largest bank although both
options are still open, media reported on Wednesday.
The euro zone minnow, shut out of capital markets for more
than a year, must find the equivalent of 10 percent of its GDP
by June 30 to recapitalise Cyprus Popular Bank if no
private investor comes forward.
Bilateral lending, which the island's finance minister has
repeatedly described as "not the preferred option" is coming
back to the forefront as a likely scenario.
Russia, which bailed Cyprus out last year, was back in the
frame as a potential lender, newspapers reported.
Efforts were underway to borrow from a third country with
"more favourable terms", Haravghi, the mouthpiece of Cyprus's
ruling AKEL Communist party, reported in a front-page headline.
It did not offer more details.
Asked whether the prospect of bilateral lending was distant,
Finance Minister Vassos Shiarly told state TV in an interview on
Tuesday night; "I would say not."
He also reiterated earlier comments that the island would
not "wait until the last day" to take action to prop up the
bank, either through bilateral lending or by resorting to the
European Financial Support Facility.
Nonetheless, resorting to bilateral lending rather than EU
partners is likely to raise eyebrows in the bloc over a country
which is poised to assume the European Union presidency on July
1.
Popular and the other main bank, Bank of Cyprus
were hit heavily by the writedown on Greek debt. Bank of Cyprus
has almost completed its recapitalisation privately.
Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday cut the credit rating
of Bank of Cyprus, and put Popular on review for a downgrade,
citing the increased risks of a possible Greek exit from the
euro zone..
Cyprus has repeatedly expressed concern about strings which
may be attached to any bailout from its EU partners. Its primary
concern is that its cherished 10 percent corporate tax rate
could be compromised.
The country, which represents 0.2 percent of the euro zone's
economy, received a bilateral 2.5 billion euro loan from Russia,
a close business partner, last year. Media reported that Cyprus
has sounded out Russia on a new loan, but China has also been
rumoured as another interlocutor.
(Writing By Michele Kambas. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)