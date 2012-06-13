* Cyprus mulls borrowing options
* May seek up to 4 billion euros if taps EU
* Worried about strings attached to EU aid in election year
* Russia, China cited as potential fallback options
* Indecision like 'plucking daisies' -lawmaker
By Michele Kambas and Conor Humphries
NICOSIA/DUBLIN, June 13 Cyprus is looking to
Europe, Russia and China for the best possible bailout terms,
officials said on Wednesday, and could seek as much as 4 billion
euros ($5 billion), or more than a fifth of its economy.
Speculation is mounting that an international bailout for
euro zone member Cyprus is imminent, but its communist
government has kept markets guessing so far.
Deputy Europe Minister Andreas Mavroyiannis said 1.8 billion
euros was needed within the next few weeks to recapitalise
struggling Cyprus Popular Bank but that other banks
may need money too.
He said if Cyprus chose to tap the EU bailout mechanism it
might ask for more than the 1.8 billion euros to be on the safe
side.
"We are talking about figures that could be 3 or 4 billion
euros maximum," Mavroyiannis told Reuters on a visit to Ireland.
Cyprus's gross domestic product is less than 19 billion
euros.
The country is seeking ways to avoid tapping the EU because
of what Mavroyiannis described as the "negative connotation"
that comes with it. EU bailouts come with conditions on how to
cut debt.
"If we eventually apply, because it is not a given that we
will apply (and) there are also other options, we will seek the
best possible terms for the economy," said Panicos Demetriades,
the governor of Cyprus's central bank.
That could be Russia, a close ally of Cyprus, or China.
Bilateral lending, which the Cypriot finance minister has
repeatedly described as "not the preferred option", is returning
to prominence as a likely scenario.
"Everything is on the table," Mavroyiannis said. "It can be
a combination (of bilateral and European money). I don't know if
it will be Russia or China."
Russia bailed Cyprus out last year and is an important
business partner.
STRINGS ATTACHED
Cyprus has repeatedly displayed caution about strings which
may be attached to any bailout from its EU partners.
Its primary concern is that its cherished 10 percent
corporate tax rate could be compromised. Austerity measures
similar to those imposed on other bailed-out states, including
Greece, would also force the government into unpopular spending
cuts ahead of a general election due by February 2013.
Asked whether the prospect of bilateral lending was remote,
Finance Minister Vassos Shiarly told state TV in an interview on
Tuesday night: "I would say not."
A resort to bilateral lending rather than EU partners would
raise eyebrows within the bloc, particularly as Cyprus is poised
to assume the European Union's rotating presidency on July 1.
Economist Stelios Platis said the government may be dangling
the option of bilateral lending as leverage to potentially
extract better bailout terms from the EU.
"They want to exhaust all options and time to find
alternative means of finance. In my view it's an ill-conceived
idea that this can be negotiated. It's (the) wrong strategy, you
can't use this as leverage," Platis said.
In the television interview, Shiarly reiterated earlier
comments that the island would not "wait until the last day" to
take action to prop up Popular, either through bilateral lending
or by resorting to the European Financial Support Facility.
"It's like plucking daisies, wondering 'will we get in to
the mechanism, we won't, we will, we won't'," said George
Perdikis, an MP for the Green's party.
Popular and the other main bank, Bank of Cyprus
were hit heavily by the writedown on Greek debt, which was
restructured as part of Athens' second EU/IMF bailout deal. Bank
of Cyprus has almost completed its recapitalisation privately.
Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday cut its credit rating
on Bank of Cyprus, and put Popular on review for a downgrade,
citing the increased risks of a possible Greek exit from the
euro zone. Cyprus's third bank, Hellenic was also
downgraded.