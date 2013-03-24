BRUSSELS, March 24 Cypriot President Nicos
Anastasiades threatened to resign during a heated exchange with
European Union and IMF officials over a rescue package for his
country, a senior official taking part in the negotiations said
on Sunday.
Anastasiades objected to a proposal that two Cypriot banks
be shut down if Cyprus is to meet the terms of the bailout being
offered by the EU and IMF, the official said.
"He offered to resign," the source said, describing the
meeting, which included IMF Chief Christine Lagarde, European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi, European Council President
Herman Van Rompuy and other top officials, as tense.
The EU and IMF are offering Cyprus a 10 billion euro bailout
package as long as the government can come up with 7 billion
euros itself, largely through the restructuring of its banks, a
process that will mean imposing a big levy on deposits over
100,000 euros.