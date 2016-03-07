BRUSSELS, March 7 Cyprus will conclude its bailout programme successfully at the end of this month and is able to fund itself after three years of financial aid and reforms, the chairman of the euro zone finance ministers said on Monday.

"The programme comes to an end at the end of this month," the head of the 19 euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem told reporters after a regular monthly meeting in Brussels.

"The authorities have delivered a very, very good job. Cyprus can now fund itself and many of the fiscal and financial structural reforms undertaken have put Cyprus back on a path of sustainable growth," Dijsselbloem said, adding that the country should continue tackling remaining challenges.

Cyprus' bailout programme was agreed in March 2013 and envisaged a financial aid package of up to 10 billion euros from the European Union and the International Monetary Fund.

The Mediterranean island concluded the programme without drawing on all the funds available. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Andrew Roche)