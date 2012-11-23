BRUSSELS Nov 23 International lenders and
Cyprus have made progress on agreeing a bailout for the
Mediterranean island but discussions will continue and there is
no deal yet, the European Commission, the European Central Bank
and the International Monetary Fund said.
"Discussions are expected to continue from respective
headquarters with a view to making further progress toward a
potential program," the statement said.
"The preliminary results of a bank due-diligence exercise,
expected in the next few weeks, will inform discussions between
official lenders and Cyprus on financing solutions consistent
with debt sustainability," it said.