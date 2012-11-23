BRUSSELS/NICOSIA Nov 23 International lenders
and Cyprus have made progress on agreeing a bailout package for
the Mediterranean island but there is no deal yet and talks will
go on, the lenders said on Friday.
"Discussions are expected to continue from respective
headquarters with a view to making further progress toward a
potential program," the European Commission, European Central
Bank and International Monetary Fund said in a statement.
"The preliminary results of a bank due-diligence exercise,
expected in the next few weeks, will inform discussions between
official lenders and Cyprus on financing solutions consistent
with debt sustainability," they said.
Cyprus said earlier on Friday that it had agreed a bailout
package with the European Union and IMF and that it expected the
lenders to confirm the deal later on Friday.
"There is convergence on the appropriate policy
conditionality, but a final agreement including financing needs
cannot be reached until there is more clarity on banks' capital
needs, following the due-diligence exercise," one euro zone
official with insight into the talks said.
An analysis on the state of Cypriot banks is expected by
Dec. 3, when euro zone finance ministers meet again in Brussels
and aim to decide on a programme for the government in Nicosia.
Once agreed, the bailout will make Cyprus the fourth euro
zone country to get a sovereign rescue after Greece, Ireland and
Portugal. Spain has been granted financial aid to recapitalise
its banking sector, but Madrid has not so far asked for money to
cover the government's needs.
Cyprus sought financial aid - which could be up to 17.5
billion euros ($22.6 billion), equal to its entire annual
economic output - in June, after its banks were battered by
their exposure to the Greek crisis.
A Cypriot government spokesman did not put a price tag on
the bailout sum, saying it would depend on a report early in
December that will establish how much money the island nation
will need to recapitalise its banks.
"The deadline that was set by the European Central Bank for
the recapitalisation of the banks expired, so we had to enter
the (EU/IMF) rescue mechanism," spokesman Stefanos Stefanou told
reporters.
The government has already briefed trade unions on the terms
of the deal and will brief political leaders soon after,
Stefanou said. "The bailout deal includes unpleasant measures,"
he said without elaborating.
The island's public sector workers have already voiced their
opposition to the deal. "These measures are unjust, they will be
a massacre," said Glafkos Hatzipetrou, a senior official with
public sector union PASIDY, after the briefing.
Cyprus and the troika of EU, IMF and ECB lenders have been
at odds over a host of issues, including privatisations and
pension cuts, as well as the amount needed to recapitalise the
banks.