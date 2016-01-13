BRUSSELS Jan 13 Cyprus is likely to
successfully complete its bailout programme and receive the
last tranche of international aid by the end of March, a senior
euro zone official said on Wednesday, a move expected to lower
the country's borrowing costs.
The European Commission, the European Central Bank and the
International Monetary Fund agreed in 2013 a three-year rescue
plan of 10 billion euros ($11 billion) for the Mediterranean
island after its financial sector collapsed because of its
exposure to the Greek economy.
"I am quite confident that prior actions will be fulfilled
before the end of the programme and that therefore the
disbursement will actually take place," the official said before
Thursday's regular meeting of euro zone finance ministers that
is due to discuss the Cyprus programme.
However, for the remaining 400 million euros to be released,
Cyprus needs to finalise a reform that would reduce the amount
of bad loans on banks' balance sheets, start the privatisation
of the state telecoms company, and begin the separation of the
electricity utility into two entities, the official said.
"It is an important signal that you exit in a clear manner
from the programme. It facilitates significantly accessing
markets," the official said.
