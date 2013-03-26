NICOSIA, March 26 Cyprus' largest commercial
lender Bank of Cyprus did not accept the resignations
of its chairman and four other directors who tried to leave the
board on Tuesday after a special administrator was appointed to
run the bank.
In a statement, Bank of Cyprus said the resignations of
chairman Andreas Artemis and the others had not been accepted
and "will only apply if not withdrawn within one week". This
gives the directors breathing space to reconsider their
decisions, but they can not be compelled to stay on.
A special administrator was app pointed to run the bank on
Monday night, after it was saved from collapse by a bailout deal
that will see it take on the small deposits of competitor Cyprus
Popular Bank.