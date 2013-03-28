* No panic on first day Cypriot banks reopened
* Temporary capital controls may have to be
extended-analysts
* Capital controls incur risks
By Steve Slater
LONDON, March 28 When Argentina froze access to
bank deposits in December 2001, the popular backlash was so
severe its president and his successor had resigned within a
month.
Cyprus, where banks reopened on Thursday after being closed
for nearly two weeks, has imposed restrictions on capital flows
-- the first euro zone country to do so since the introduction
of the single currency -- to limit panic withdrawals.
The Argentine and other examples meant some in financial
markets had anticipated a rush to withdraw money -- a sight that
risked spooking depositors in other euro zone countries like
Spain and Italy.
On the first day the banks reopened, there was no sign of
that, with orderly queues made up of dozens, rather than
hundreds of people.
Bank "runs" not only have the potential to topple
presidents, they can cripple banks and financial systems and,
once started, are notoriously difficult to stop.
Television images of queues or rumours banks have shut or
are in trouble can provide the trigger for people or companies
withdrawing their deposits. And while it may start irrationally,
once one takes hold it is a natural reaction to join in.
Given the capital controls, the reopening of Cyprus's banks
was far from business as usual. Officials have said the controls
will be temporary, but past experience in Argentina, Iceland and
elsewhere shows that is unrealistic.
"It is a major mistake to introduce the various limitations
on payments and capital. It will most likely feed the fear among
bank depositors that they will not be able to get their money,"
said Zsolt Darvas, a research fellow at Brussels-based economics
think tank Bruegel.
"People and corporates will take out everything they can
whenever they can."
Cypriot Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides said he expects
to lift the capital controls in about a month.
Philip Suttle, chief economist at the Institute of
International Finance, was not so sure. "We're probably looking
at years not months," he said.
LONG TERM CONTROLS?
Restrictions introduced in Iceland in 2008 to cope with its
banking and economic crisis remain in place today.
When Argentina faced a system-wide crisis 12 years ago
depositors rushed to withdraw funds. On the second day, more
than $2 billion was withdrawn, or nearly 3 percent of deposits.
The following day Argentina froze deposits for 90 days, and
controls were extended for a year, an action known as
"corralito" (little pen).
"It depressed the initial pace of withdrawals but did not
decrease the eventual amount," Darvas said. That showed
restrictions can lengthen the duration of the crisis and delay
the return to normalised capital controls, he said.
The Argentinian panic was intensified by the country's
failure to agree a bailout with the International Monetary Fund.
By contrast, Cyprus closed the banks while it was finalising
a 10 billion euro ($13 billion) international deal.
It is the first in Europe's single currency zone to impose
losses on bank depositors, but prevented the country going
bankrupt and dropping out of the euro, which would have made a
bank run inevitable.
ECB President Mario Draghi's promise last year to do
whatever it takes to save the euro is also helping confidence,
although critics of the Cyprus deal said it had re-established
the link between weak banks and weak sovereigns and could scare
depositors.
NO EASY FIX
Scholars say there is no easy way to prevent a run.
Freezing deposits has been a common policy response, simply
to stop the bleeding. Limiting the freeze to Cyprus's two
biggest banks, Bank of Cyprus and Cyprus Popular Bank
, could have been an option.
A second policy is often a rescheduling of payments, so that
savers have to wait longer to take out money or pay a penalty
for early withdrawals.
When hundreds of Britons snaked around branches trying to
take money out of mortgage lender Northern Rock in September
2007, British politicians admitted they were slow to react and
reassure savers, allowing the run to continue for four days.
It came as a shock but it was a logical reaction as soon as
people became concerned about the bank's health, because there
was confusion how protected customers were, the online platform
crashed and there was high profile media coverage and images of
other people panicking, people close to the situation at the
time said.
An industry leader said it made Britain look like a "banana
republic", and the panic ended only after the government said it
stood behind all deposits. It did not restrict withdrawals, but
it had the benefit that there were healthy big banks next door.
But even after queues disappeared, a "silent run" continued
at Northern Rock as online and postal account customers
continued to retreat, and in the modern era more damage could be
inflicted by this kind of exodus, especially if bigger corporate
customers lose confidence.
THREATS
Another threat is that inflows, such as employee pay checks,
could shudder to a halt if an economy shifts to more cash
payments.
Cyprus has limited cash withdrawals to 300 euros per day,
banned the cashing of cheques and said its central bank will
review commercial transactions over 5,000 euros and scrutinise
transactions over 200,000 euros on an individual basis. People
leaving Cyprus can take only 1,000 euros with them.
Deposits in Cyprus stood at 46.4 billion euros at the end of
February, down 6 percent from the start of 2011, as part of a
pullback by savers from euro zone trouble spots for safer havens
in Nordic countries, Britain and Asia.
Bank of Cyprus and Popular Bank - also known as Laiki - had
deposits of 27.9 billion euros ($35.7 billion) and 17.9 billion
euros ($22.9 billion) respectively at the end of September,
according to their most recent data. Bank of Cyprus's deposits
were already down 15 percent in less than two years, and Laiki's
had plunged 30 percent.
Laiki said 56 percent of deposits were from retail
customers. Almost a quarter was from international corporate
customers and the rest came from corporate and investment
banking customers and wealthy private clients, who are likely to
have been quicker and more able to retreat than retail savers.
Savers will not be allowed to withdraw cash from term
deposit accounts under the new restrictions either. Bank of
Cyprus said that 58 percent of its deposits at the end of 2010
were available on demand or within a month, but 22 percent could
be accessed in 1-3 months and a fifth could only be taken out
with at least 3 months' notice.
The capital restrictions raise a number of other problems
for Cyprus, not least the threat that restricting corporate
transactions will severely hurt trade, the threat of legal
challenges and the cost of maintaining controls.
Cyprus's membership of a currency union means it will have
less flexibility to act than Iceland, Britain, Malaysia or the
United States have had in the past. "That's what makes the
situation in Cyprus so fragile and so difficult," the IIF's
Suttle said.
A series of mis-steps by officials in Nicosia and Brussels
mean it has also missed the crucial need to offer a cast-iron
guarantee to savers.
Savings of more than 100,000 euros will incur big losses
under this week's rescue plan. Deposits below that level are
guaranteed, but a Nicosia proposal 12 days ago to impose a levy
on all deposits showed customers there is no certainty.