By Laura Noonan
| NICOSIA, March 25
NICOSIA, March 25 The board of collapsed Cyprus
Popular Bank thought Europe would never let the ailing
lender fail, its departed vice chairman said in his first
interview since stepping down on Friday.
Chris Pavlou, a Cypriot-born banker, had joined the board of
Cyprus Popular, also known as Laiki, in December 2011 and was
put in charge of helping the bank sort out its troubled
operations. He had spent more than 30 years working for banks
overseas including HSBC and Barclays.
Cyprus ultimately agreed to close Cyprus Popular Bank, its
second-largest bank, and transfer deposits under 100,000 euros
($128,800) into competitor Bank of Cyprus, a move that
will cost thousands of employees their jobs and could wipe out
all deposits above 100,000 euros.
"Professionally today is the worst day of my life. People in
the bank, they have been there a long time, a lifetime," Pavlou
said.
He said he stepped down after the decision late on Thursday
to split Cyprus Popular into a good bank and bad bank, because
he disagreed with the strategy and felt he could do no more on
the board.
"To be fair to the rest of the board, they felt that the
European Union would never let Cyprus go down, they would never
let Laiki go down," Pavlou said in an interview at his home near
Nicosia's finance ministry.
"I had a different view to that. I believed that there was
that danger very clearly."
Pavlou had supported Cyprus's original plan to tax deposits
below 100,000 euros at a rate of 6.75 percent, a proposal that
provoked outrage both locally and internationally since it
breached a government guarantee scheme. It was ultimately voted
down by Cyprus's parliament on Tuesday.
"Ten days ago when they came back from the EU with that
solution, it wasn't easy but it was the best one," he said. "I
knew in my heart that the next thing to come, it would be
worse."
Pavlou said the first plan was better because Cyprus Popular
and Bank of Cyprus would have survived, albeit as smaller
institutions, and that the measures would not have imposed such
hardship on large depositors.
Those large depositors are "certainly not" all Russian
oligarchs. "It's a lot of Cypriots who stayed loyal to the
banks," he said, adding that pension funds also had large
deposits at the bank.
Pavlou said a significant amount of large deposits had
flowed out of the bank in recent months but that closing the
banks had prevented an avalanche of withdrawals in the week and
a half after the announcement of taxes on deposits.
"Some money did come out in the last 10 days. It was a slide
if you like - panic amongst the Cyprus populace - and slowly but
surely they were taking money out."
($1 = 0.7763 euros)
(Editing by Jane Baird)