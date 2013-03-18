* Cyprus plans to seize money from bank deposits
* Analysts say move could set worrying precedent
* European bank sector down 2.3 pct, hits lowest in 2 wks
By Steve Slater and Lionel Laurent
LONDON/PARIS, March 18 European bank shares fell
more than 2 percent on Monday as a plan by Cyprus to seize money
from bank deposits raised fears that savers elsewhere may not be
safe and the euro zone may be plunged back into crisis.
Analysts said the move by Cyprus could set a worrying
precedent, even though previous bailouts in Greece, Ireland,
Spain and Portugal have not imposed losses on small depositors.
"It's no longer taboo to touch deposits," analysts at Morgan
Stanley said, noting savers in other some other countries
outside the core euro zone economies such as Germany and France
could be spurred into withdrawing money from local banks.
"Although a bank run seems to be a tail (low) risk, it is
possible that depositors may adjust their investment strategy,
reducing their ... deposits and, potentially, transferring their
funds to core Europe from the peripheral countries," the
analysts said.
Peripheral euro zone countries were in a stronger position
than when the bloc's crisis flared last year, thanks to ECB
liquidity support and banks being more strongly capitalised. But
the mood remains fragile and one analyst said policymakers were
"playing with fire" with the latest move.
The danger is depositors in Portugal or Greece, for example,
may fear a levy on savings is now possible if their countries
need more help.
"The Cyprus proposal is really worrying. It creates a
precedent that means other countries may potentially soak
depositors in the future," said a French bank executive who
asked not to be named.
"If you're a small depositor in Cyprus, you'll tell yourself
that it would have been better to keep your money under the
carpet than in a bank. And if you're a Greek, a Spaniard or an
Italian, well, you'll tell yourself that you might be next.
"It's frankly irresponsible," the executive said.
HARD HIT
By 1030 GMT the STOXX Europe 600 banking index was
down 2.3 percent at 170.4 points, its lowest for two weeks.
Banks in Spain and Italy were hard hit, with Unicredit
down 5.2 percent and Intesa Sanpaolo,
Santander and BBVA all down about 4 percent.
France's BNP Paribas and SocGen, as well
as Britain's Barclays, lost more than 4 percent.
Cyprus said over the weekend it would force depositors to
take a loss as part of a 10 billion euro ($13 billion) bailout.
Ministers rushed on Monday to revise the plan, softening its
impact on smaller savers, to ensure it would be approved.
The spillover from Cyprus could be limited due to special
circumstances for the Mediterranean island, including the large
size of its bank sector relative to its economy, analysts said.
Its bailout has also repeatedly been delayed amid concerns
from other EU states that its close business relations with
Russia, and a banking system flush with Russian cash, made it a
conduit for money-laundering.
But the move still went against the concept of a European
deposit guarantee scheme, analysts said.
Credit ratings agency Moody's said the Cyprus move was
"credit negative" for depositors in other countries, "since this
is a significant step toward limiting or removing systemic
support for bank creditors across Europe."
Analysts said it also raised the threat that other taboos
could be broken, such as the protection of senior bank debt.
The cost to insure the debt of Spanish, Italian and
Portuguese banks increased, with Santander's five-year credit
default swaps widening by 30 basis points and UniCredit widening
by 23.5bp by 0930 GMT, according to Markit.
