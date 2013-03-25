LONDON, March 25 The British arm of one of
Cyprus's main banks said customers could continue to withdraw
their cash but warned that deposits above 100,000 euros
($130,000) may not be safe.
Laiki Bank UK, owned by Popular Bank of Cyprus -
also known as Laiki - operates as a branch of its parent and
gave clearer guidance on its website on Monday telling customers
they are protected up to 100,000 euros by the Cyprus Deposit
Protection Scheme and not the UK's compensation scheme.
"This means that if our bank is unable to meet its financial
obligations, your eligible deposits are protected up to a total
of 100,000 euros per depositor," the notice said.
Britain's Financial Services Authority did not return calls
for comment on whether it had forced the clearer guidance.
Ruth Harvey, a member of Laiki Bank UK's management team,
said the bank was open as normal and there were no limits on
withdrawals and no change to conditions. "We are waiting to hear
the details out of Cyprus," she said when asked how savers with
more than 100,000 euros might be affected.
Cyprus clinched a deal on Monday that will see Laiki shut
down and heavy losses inflicted on uninsured depositors, aimed
at averting a collapse of the banking system. Deposits above
100,000 euros will be frozen at Laiki and its bigger rival Bank
of Cyprus.
Bank of Cyprus UK operates as a subsidiary, so has its own
capital and is covered by the UK's deposit guarantee of up to
85,000 pounds ($129,500).
Bank of Cyprus also owns 80 percent of Russia's Uniastrum
Bank, which said it had not put any restrictions on withdrawals
in Russia. It said no taxes or measures to bail out the Bank of
Cyprus will be applied to Uniastrum.
"Even if after the events in Cyprus our partner, the Bank of
Cyprus, will be forced to sell its stake in the Russian bank,
this will not affect the financial condition and strategy of
Uniastrum Bank," its president Gagik Zakarian said in a
statement.
Cyprus has close links with Russia, and Laiki also has
significant operations in eastern Europe, including about 140
branches across Ukraine, Russia, Serbia and Romania.
Its 2011 annual report showed it had 1.7 billion euros of
customer deposits outside Cyprus and Greece, or 8 percent of the
bank's deposits at the time.
($1 = 0.7694 euros)
($1 = 0.6562 British pounds)
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Additional reporting by Katya
Golubkova; Editing by Louise Heavens)