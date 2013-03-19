(Adds quote, background)
LONDON, March 19 Britain sent a military plane
carrying 1 million euros ($1.3 million) in cash to Cyprus on
Tuesday for its troops on the island in case cash machines and
bank cards stop working, the defence ministry said.
About 3,500 British military personnel are based in Cyprus,
which has been granted a 10 billion euro bailout. But a tax on
its banks' depositors as part of the deal sparked outrage and
rattled financial markets.
"An RAF (Royal Air Force) flight left for Cyprus this
afternoon with 1 million euros on board as a contingency measure
to provide military personnel and their families with emergency
loans in the event that cash machines and debit cards stop
working completely," the Ministry of Defence said in a
statement.
"We will keep this under review and consider further
shipments if required."
British troops in Cyprus will be given the choice of having
their monthly wages paid into British bank accounts rather than
Cypriot ones in future, the statement added.
The European Union and International Monetary Fund are
demanding Cyprus raise 5.8 billion euros from depositors to
secure its bailout, needed to rescue its financial sector.
Cyprus's government is working on a new proposal that could
spare smaller savers from the levy after the original plan drew
an angry response.
($1 = 0.7717 euros)
(Reporting by Peter Griffiths; editing by Stephen Addison, John
Stonestreet)