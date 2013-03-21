HSBC Holdings markets Singapore dollar AT1 bonds at 5% area
SINGAPORE, June 1 (IFR) - HSBC Holdings is marketing its first Singapore dollar Additional Tier 1 issue with yield guidance in the 5 percent area.
NICOSIA, March 21 Cyprus will take measures to consolidate its banking sector, including steps to avoid bankruptcy at its second largest lender, Cyprus Popular Bank , Central Bank governor Panicos Demetriades said on Thursday.
"By establishing this legal framework, resolution measures will be imposed on Popular Bank so that it will be in a position to continue to offer banking services to its clients next Tuesday," when banks are due to reopen, he told reporters.
Demetriades did not elaborate, but said the steps would protect deposits of up to 100,000 euros.
* Company responded to letter received from Aurora Funds Management Limited