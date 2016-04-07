BRIEF-Ranger Energy Services files for IPO of up to $100 mln
* Ranger Energy Services Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million
ATHENS, April 7 Cyprus's Central Bank said on Thursday it was enhancing requirements to commercial banks and intermediaries to know the identity of their customers.
The requirements were applicable immediately, the Central Bank said in a circular to commercial banks on Thursday. Cyprus is a base for thousands of offshore companies.
(Reporting By Michele Kambas)
* Ranger Energy Services Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million
* Anant Asavabhokhin to resign as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: