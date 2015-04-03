NICOSIA, April 3 Cypriot President Nicos
Anastasiades said on Friday all capital controls imposed on the
island in 2013 to stem a cash flight will be lifted on Monday.
"The lifting of the last restrictions marks the final
restoration of confidence in our banking system," Anastasiades
said in a statement.
Cyprus introduced the controls in April 2013 to prevent
outflows after a chaotic bailout forced the closure of one bank,
and a second bank seized deposits to recapitalise.
(Reporting by Michele Kambas; Writing by Karolina Tagaris)