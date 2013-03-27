NICOSIA, March 27 Cyprus will limit the use of
cheques to businesses, cap cash withdrawals to 300 euros per day
and scrutinise all commercial transactions over 5,000 euros when
banks reopen on Thursday, a Central Bank official said.
Yiangos Demetriou, head of internal audit at the Central
Bank, said the controls would allow unlimited use of credit
cards within Cyprus, but set a limit of 5,000 euros ($6,400) per
month abroad.
He said the measures would remain in place for four days,
contradicting an earlier report by the Athens newspaper
Kathimerini that the controls would last seven days.
"That doesn't mean it cannot be reviewed in the meantime
depending on developments," Demetriou told the Cypriot state
broadcaster.
"The rationale is that these measures will be reviewed on a
daily basis, so if there is the possibility of relaxing them we
will," he said.
The central bank says banks will reopen at midday (1000 GMT)
on Thursday, ten days after they closed their doors on the
orders of the government to avert a run on deposits as the
island negotiated a bailout deal with the European Union and
International Monetary Fund.
Demetriou said the central bank would review all commercial
transactions between 5,000 and 200,000 euros, and scrutinise any
larger transactions on a case-by-case basis.