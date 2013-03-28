NICOSIA, March 28 Cyprus expects to fully lift a
regime of capital controls on its banks in "about a month,"
Cypriot Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides said on Thursday,
after lenders opened their doors for the first time in almost
two weeks to avert a run on deposits.
"A number of restrictions will be lifted and gradually,
probably over a period of about a month according to the
estimates of the central bank, the restrictions will be fully
lifted," Kasoulides told reporters.
The government initially said the controls would remain in
place for a week, subject to review.