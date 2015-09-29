NICOSIA, Sept 29 Greek investors who say they
were discriminated against and lost millions in a bail-in of
Cypriot bank deposits in 2013 have launched legal action against
Cyprus at an international arbitration court, their lawyers
said.
Some 676 individual and institutional depositors and
bondholders, asserting 434 separate claims, are seeking to
recover losses they estimate at over 120 million euros ($135
million).
Cyprus imposed losses on unsecured deposits in Bank of
Cyprus and now-defunct Laiki Bank in 2013, when the
island formally requested a 10-billion-euro bailout from the
European Union and International Monetary Fund.
Both banks had hundreds of millions in exposure to Greek
sovereign bonds, written down in an EU-sanctioned attempt to
make the Greek debt mountain more manageable.
The write-down inflicted losses on Cypriot banks, which held
a lot of Greek government debt. The bail-in rule kicked in when
the IMF and the EU refused to put up enough funds to cover the
recapitalisation of Cypriot banks.
"We believe that Greek investors were singled out and
discriminated against during the bailout - while Greek
depositors were subject to extreme bailout measures, many public
institutions of Cyprus were made exempt," said Jay Eisenhofer,
co-managing director of law firm Grant & Eisenhofer in an
emailed statement.
The Cypriot finance ministry was not immediately available
for comment.
Cyprus, a euro zone member since 2008, was first to enforce
the 'bail-in' rule, now an EU directive, requiring that under
certain circumstances bank depositors would shoulder the cost of
recapitalising banks.
The case has been filed with the International Centre for
Settlement of Investment Disputes, an international investor
tribunal affiliated with the World Bank.
The dispute will be adjudicated through binding arbitration,
a statement from attorneys representing the investors said.
