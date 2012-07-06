* Greek debt restructuring to blame for Cyprus's problems -
minister
* Russia says Cyprus asking for 5 billion euros in new loans
* Cypriot president defends right to take help from outside
EU
* EU/IMF inspectors end first assessment of Cyprus's needs
By Luke Baker
NICOSIA, July 6 Cyprus blamed the decision to
restructure Greece's debt for destroying its own economy on
Friday, and defended its right to seek financial assistance from
Russia, calling it a strategic partner of the European Union.
Euro zone leaders agreed in late 2011 to write down the
value of private-sector holdings of Greek government bonds to
try to cut Greece's debt by around 100 billion euros - a process
known as PSI, or private sector involvement.
It was a controversial decision and one that the former
president of the European Central Bank, Jean-Claude Trichet,
warned EU leaders could have severe repercussions.
For Cyprus, the euro zone's third smallest economy, with a
GDP of just 17 billion euros and a large exposure to Greece, it
meant Cypriot banks had to write off around 80 percent of the
value of their Greek bond holdings.
That in turn made it harder to access inter-bank borrowing
or to post collateral with the ECB for overnight liquidity.
Cyprus now needs as much as 10 billion euros to restore order to
its finance and banking sector, officials estimate.
The island of 1 million people has already taken a
2.5-billion-euro loan from Russia to help meet its financing
costs, and Russia's finance minister said on Friday it was
asking for a further 5 billion euros.
At the same time, Cyprus is in discussions with the EU about
a bailout programme, which is likely to come with much stricter
conditions than the loan it has so far taken from Moscow. Cyprus
has also hinted at talks with China and the Gulf states.
In Moscow, the head of the Russian finance ministry's debt
department, Konstantin Vyshkovsky, said that in considering
Cyprus' loan request, Russia would also take into the account
the decision of the European Union.
Cypriot Finance Minister Vassos Shiarly, a former top
banker, said Cyprus's economy, fuelled by a once-buoyant
property sector and strong services industry, would not have run
into such severe problems were it not for the PSI decision.
"Effectively, because of our close proximity, financial
proximity to (Greece), we were called upon to pay a very heavy
price," he told journalists during briefings in Nicosia as
Cyprus takes over the presidency of the European Union.
"Cypriot banks that owned Greek sovereign bonds lost about
80 or 81 percent of their total investment, which in actual
terms amounts to 4.2 billion euros," he said, pointing out that
the sum was equivalent to a quarter of Cypriot output.
"The real problem stems from that particular investment. If
you ask me whether this was a fair way to deal with it, I would
say no, this was not a fair way of dealing with it."
FRIENDLY RUSSIA?
Instead the minister argued that 100-billion-euro writedown
of Greece's debt - a process that has not yet restored the
country to debt-sustainability - should have been distributed on
the basis of the size of each euro zone economy.
That would have meant Germany paying the most - around 27
percent of the total - and Cyprus just 0.2 percent.
"What we should have done is share that loss fairly, on a
level playing field, as the Europeans do," Shiarly said.
"If our share had been fairly evaluated ... our total loss
might have been in the order of 200 million euros - one would
say petty cash these days."
Cypriot President Demetris Christofias, who was educated in
Moscow, is the EU's only communist leader and has built close
ties with Russia, firmly defended his decision to take aid from
the country, calling it a strategic partner of the EU.
"We maintain the right to have relations with third
countries," he said at a news conference with European
Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso, smiling and touching
Barroso on the arm to reassure him.
"I would like to say that in Russia what they have is a
capitalist system. Don't worry, we won't be bringing communism
to Cyprus because we are in relations with Russia. Please, they
are restoring capitalism in Russia," he said.
On the same day that inspectors from the EU and
International Monetary Fund finished their first fact-finding
visit to Cyprus to establish how much aid it may need once a
programme is agreed, Christofias said Cyprus needed to be cut
some slack and allowed to make its own decisions.
"Give us a bit of margin and allow us to resolve the
financial problems our country is facing," he said.