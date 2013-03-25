By Laura Noonan and Conor Humphries
NICOSIA, March 25 Depositors in Bank of Cyprus
stand to lose 30 percent on their holdings over and
above 100,000 euros, the chairman of the island's parliamentary
finance committee has said.
"I haven't heard a formal announcement about the haircut,
but this is the figure I heard," Nicholas Papadopoulos told
Irish radio.
The depositors will be compensated with equity in the bank,
under a deal agreed with the EU in the early hours of Monday
morning to recapitalise Cyprus' largest bank.
The haircut for large depositors in the island's second
biggest bank, Cyprus Popular Bank, also known as
Laiki, has not yet been disclosed but is expected to be higher
and will raise 4.2 billion euros.
Those with deposits under 100,000 euros in both banks will
continue to enjoy the protection of the state's deposit
guarantee, after an earlier proposal to hit them with a 6.75
percent tax provoked outrage.