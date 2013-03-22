NICOSIA, March 22 Cypriot leaders are discussing with their international lenders the adoption of a levy of more than 10 percent on bank deposits over 100,000 euros ($130,000), a ruling party official said on Friday, as the island scrambles to clinch a European Union bailout.

"We're trying to safeguard the provident (pension) funds in Cyprus Popular Bank, which are valued at over 600 million euros," the source added.