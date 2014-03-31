NICOSIA, March 31 Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Monday he was optimistic that the Cyprus economy could recover from a crisis that rattled the foundations of the euro zone a year ago and pushed the island to the brink of bankruptcy.

"I think there will be difficult times ahead, and yet I think there will be a new perspective for the economy of CyprusI think the economy of Cyprus has shown to be dynamic and flexible, and therefore I am optimistic that Cyprus will recover within a short period of time," Dijsselbloem told reporters in Nicosia.

(Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Mark Heinrich)