By Annika Breidthardt and Jan Strupczewski
| BERLIN/BRUSSELS, March 19
For Jeroen
Dijsselbloem, the new face of the euro zone, a furore over a
decision to hurt savers in Cyprus has been a baptism of fire in
his role as chairman of the Eurogroup of finance ministers of
the currency area.
After just his third meeting in the job, the Dutch minister
faces accusations of failing to anticipate the wrath that a
confiscatory levy on small savers would spark, risking a
rejection by the Cypriot parliament that could plunge the euro
zone back into crisis.
Dijsselbloem and ECB executive board member Joerg Asmussen
barely mentioned the levy on all bank accounts when they
announced an EU bailout deal for Cyprus at 4 a.m. on Saturday,
growing irritated when journalists pressed them on the issue.
Insiders who attended the talks said German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble and Asmussen, a fellow German, had called the
shots while the 46-year-old chairman, a minister for just four
months, was too inexperienced to carry much weight.
"There is a realisation, a frustration, that countries
outside the troika (European Commission, European Central Bank
and International Monetary Fund) and Germany are becoming
bystanders in these crucial Eurogroups, and Dijsselbloem is just
going along with that, cementing that reality," said one
diplomat from a small euro zone country.
Dijsselbloem's predecessor, veteran Luxembourg Prime
Minister Jean-Claude Juncker, who relinquished the role in
January after more than eight years, made clear his disapproval
in an interview with an Austrian newspaper.
"It was the first time I wasn't in the Eurogroup. I would
have wished for a more gentle approach to small savers," he told
Der Standard daily.
JUNCKER'S WILES
Some euro zone officials, speaking on condition of
anonymity, said the wily Juncker, a walking encyclopaedia of
European integration who had participated in every EU financial
decision since the 1991 Maastricht summit that created monetary
union, would have sensed the danger.
"If he were still chairman, he would not have allowed this
kind of anti-European integration rhetoric that we are hearing
now," one official with close knowledge of the Eurogroup said.
The chain-smoking Juncker could be erratic and cantankerous
in chairing late-night ministerial meetings, but his political
lightning-detector was finely tuned and he was more willing to
stand up to the EU's German paymasters, another said.
Many Cypriots blamed Germany and the European Central Bank
for coercing Nicosia to impose a one-off tax on even small
savings, triggering fury in Cyprus and raising uncertainty for
savers in other troubled European countries.
Officials from Berlin and the ECB countered that they had
never specified how a 5.8 billion euro ($7.52 billion) Cypriot
contribution to the cost of bailing out the island should be
divided up among depositors.
Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades had forced the decision
to put a levy on all bank accounts by insisting the hit on the
biggest holders must not exceed 10 percent, they said.
The move has raised doubts among savers across the euro zone
about the value of an EU-wide government guarantee on bank
deposits of up to 100,000 euros, enacted after the 2008 global
financial crisis.
The European Commission said the guarantee applied only if a
bank collapsed and did not protect savers from fiscal measures
decided by parliaments. Dijsselbloem sought to reassure
depositors elsewhere that there was no need for a one-off levy
on assets in other countries.
Determined to minimise the cost of bailing out Cyprus to
German taxpayers in an election year, Schaeuble said depositors
in Cyprus had only themselves to blame.
"Whoever deposits their money in a country because it will
be taxed less and controlled less runs a risks when the banks in
these countries are no longer solvent," he said on Tuesday.
"That is what happened in Iceland and in Ireland some years
ago. European taxpayers should not be made responsible for this
risk."
UNORTHODOX INVITATION
For Dijsselbloem, the trouble began with the unorthodox way
he called Friday evening's meeting.
Schaeuble made clear his irritation at learning of the
summons via Twitter at a time when it was not clear whether a
majority could be found for any Cyprus deal.
"I'm an old-fashioned person. I have not yet received an
invitation and I was in parliament, so I wasn't looking on
Twitter, which I don't do on other occasions either," he said.
Another euro zone official said Dijsselbloem had made a good
start and was better organised than Juncker, but shortcomings in
the preparation of the Cyprus meeting had irked some ministers.
The troika's report was only circulated a few hours before the
meeting and there were no options and alternatives drafted.
"Of course, he lacks respect, direct and confidential
private ties with key leaders that Juncker had. But he can catch
up with this in time," said the official, who like others
requested anonymity because he is not authorised to speak in
public.
When protests erupted in Cyprus, savers stormed cash
machines to withdraw their money and the Cypriot parliament put
off a vote on the bailout, Dijsselbloem called another Eurogroup
meeting by teleconference on Monday to row back on applying the
levy to small deposits.
In a statement, he said ministers hoped the levy would not
be applied to accounts under 100,000 euros, and the money would
be raised instead from a higher rate applied to larger accounts.
"Even though all the ministers now insist they did, nobody
fought for the small depositors on Friday night," said a person
who participated in the Eurogroup conference call.
The change of heart may have come too late to save the
Cyprus rescue package, which Anastasiades said on Monday a
majority in parliament was likely to reject.
If that happens, Dijsselbloem may find himself presiding
over a full-blow return of the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis
that will sorely test his political skills.