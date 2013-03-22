THE HAGUE, March 22 Eurogroup head Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Friday that euro zone finance ministers were focused on keeping Cyprus in the euro zone.

Asked whether Cyprus's exit from the euro zone was inevitable, he said:

"All kinds of scenarios are possible and the scenarios we're focusing on are to come to a joint solution in which Cyprus is saved but in which the banking sector continues in a smaller but healthier form, and that's going to involve a lot of negotiations."