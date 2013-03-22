THE HAGUE, March 22 Eurogroup chair Jeroen Dijsselbloem said he hoped that Cyprus's government would come up with a proposal on Friday so that negotiations on a bailout could begin.

When asked by reporters in The Hague if he expected a proposal on Friday, Dijsselbloem said: "Yes, I hope so ... The initiative now needs to come from Cyprus." (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch, writing by Gilbert Kreijger)