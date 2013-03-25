BRUSSELS, March 25 Cyprus, the European Union
and the International Monetary Fund have agreed a new plan to
try to resolve the island's shattered banks and finance a rescue
of the country, EU officials said early on Monday.
The proposal, which will now be put to euro zone finance
ministers for approval, will involve setting up a "good bank"
and a "bad bank".
It will mean that Popular Bank of Cyprus, the island's
second largest bank which is also known as Laiki, will
effectively be shut down.
Deposits below 100,000 euros in Laiki will be transferred to
Bank of Cyprus, the country's largest bank. Deposits above
100,000 euros, which under EU law are not insured, will be
frozen and will be used to resolve debts. It remains unclear how
large the writedown on those funds will be.
No charges will be incurred against any Cypriot bank account
with less than 100,000 euros in them, the officials said.
Finance ministers were expected to examine the agreement in
detail, but one official said he did not think the outlines of
the agreement would change in any significant way.
"It should be fairly easy for finance ministers to agree to
this," he said. "We have been in close contact with all relevant
euro zone countries during this negotiation process and there is
broad agreement."
The plan is likely to mean very heavy losses for uninsured
deposits in Laiki, which has suffered since writing down the
value of its holdings of Greek government bonds last year.
Around 35 billion euros is held in Cypriot accounts with
more than 100,000 euros in them, but it is not clear how much of
that total is held in Laiki bank.
If sufficient funds can be found in Laiki to pay off debt
and restructure the Cypriot banking sector, uninsured depositors
in Bank of Cyprus may not incur any losses, although that
remains to be seen.
One of the officials said shareholders and bondholders in
Bank of Cyprus would be part of the "bail-in", with those
investors receiving equity in the bank in exchange.
One potential complication that will have to be resolved
concerns the provision of emergency liquidity assistance (ELA)
to both banks by the European Central Bank.
Laiki bank has received 9 billion euros of ELA, all of which
will be transferred to Bank of Cyprus under the rescue plan.
Bank of Cyprus has already received 1 billion euros worth of
ELA assistance from the ECB. By taking on Laiki's obligations,
it will now have outstanding assistance of 10 billion, which
sources indicate is close to the ECB's acceptable threshold.