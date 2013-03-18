* Asmussen says Cyprus can elect to change levy structure
* Deflects blame for levy deal, says ECB did not push for it
* Cypriot banks have access to emergency liquidity
By Annika Breidthardt and Michelle Martin
BERLIN, March 18 It is up to the Cypriot
government to decide the structure of a levy on depositors in
its banks, but its contribution to the bailout must amount to
5.8 billion euros, European Central Bank board member Joerg
Asmussen said on Monday.
Under a 10 billion euro rescue agreed in the early hours of
Saturday in Brussels, savers with deposits in Cypriot banks
below 100,000 euros would be hit with a 6.7 percent levy, while
those above that threshold would take a 9.9 percent hit.
Cyprus delayed a parliamentary vote on the deal until
Tuesday, giving the Nicosia government time to build support for
it by softening the blow to smaller savers, tilting more of the
levy towards those with larger deposits.
"It is the Cypriot government's reform programme. It is up
to the government alone to decide if it wants to change the
structure of the ... contribution (from) the banking sector,"
Asmussen told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in
Berlin.
"The important thing is that the financial contribution of
5.8 billion euros remains. It is of course in the hands of the
Cypriot government and its parliament to decide on the
structure."
The Cyprus deal sent shockwaves through financial markets on
Monday, with shares, the euro and the bonds of southern euro
zone countries sliding.
Asmussen stressed that Cypriot banks had access to emergency
liquidity through the Cypriot central bank and would regain
access to normal liquidity operations of the euro system again
as soon as the programme was approved and banks recapitalised.
"I want to stress that in the current situation, Cypriot
banks have access to emergency liquidity of the central bank of
Cyprus according to the rules of the euro system," he said.
"The liquidity provision is generally there for all banks of
the euro system. We make liquidity available for solvent banks,"
Asmussen added.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Sunday
that it had been the Cypriot government, the European Commission
and the ECB that had pushed for the bank levy solution.
But Asmussen said the deal agreed on Saturday was the result
of negotiations between the parties.
"I want to emphasise that it wasn't the ECB that pushed for
this special structure of the contribution which has now been
chosen. It was the result of negotiations in Brussels," he said.
"We provided technical help with the calculations, as
always, but we didn't insist on this special structure."
Asmussen said there was no easy or risk-free decision in
dealing with Cyprus's heavily indebted banking sector, and he
stressed the importance of the tiny Mediterranean island for the
wider euro zone.
"We have always said the country is systemically relevant
for the euro zone as a whole. There could be contagion,
especially via the banking system to Greece and possible
contagion for countries which are currently getting towards the
end of their programmes like Ireland and Portugal," he said.
Cyprus accounts for just 0.2 percent of euro zone gross
domestic product.
Asked later if the deal might hit depositors in other
countries, Asmussen said Cyprus was a special case.
"I do believe that the situation of Cyprus and the Cypriot
banking sector is indeed unique," Asmussen said during a panel
discussion in Berlin.