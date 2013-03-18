BRIEF-Wells Fargo's David Carroll to retire
* Wells Fargo & Co - Jonathan G. Weiss to lead wealth and investment management, join operating committee
AMSTERDAM, March 18 Eurogroup finance ministers will have contact if necessary, possibly via conference call, after the Cypriot parliament votes on a levy on depositors in the island's banks, a euro zone source told Reuters on Monday.
Cyprus's parliament has postponed a vote on a proposed one-off levy on bank deposits that was announced over the weekend until Tuesday evening to give it more time to study amended government proposals on levying bank depositors.
BOSTON, June 1 Billionaire investor Daniel Loeb's hedge funds continued to make money in May, leaving its Third Point Partners L.P. fund up 9.9 percent for the year and its Third Point Ultra Ltd. up 16.1 percent, according to an investor update.