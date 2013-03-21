BRUSSELS, March 21 Large depositors in Cyprus'
troubled banks must pay more towards an international bailout
for the Mediterranean island to avoid placing an unfair burden
on small savers, the head of the Eurogroup said on Thursday.
Cypriot politicians are trying to agree an alternative
approach to secure a European Union bailout and avert a
financial meltdown, after the country's parliament on Tuesday
rejected a levy on bank deposits agreed with its eurozone
partners.
The situation in Cyprus presents a systemic risk to the
whole euro zone, said Jeroen Dijsselbloem, chair of the group of
eurozone finance ministers, speaking at the European
Parliament's economic affairs committee.