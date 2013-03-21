BRUSSELS, March 21 Eurogroup chairman Jeroen
Dijsselbloem said on Thursday the problems in Cyprus pose a
systemic risk to the euro zone.
Dijsselbloem, who chairs the Eurogroup of euro zone finance
ministers, told the European Parliament he hoped Cyprus could
find solution that is financially and economically sound, and
politically feasible, to help it out of its difficulties.
Following are highlights of his comments to the parliament:
EUROGROUP PRESIDENT JEROEN DIJSSELBLOEM
ASKED ABOUT EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK PRESSURE TO AGREE A
BAILOUT PACKAGE:
"I don't think that the ECB is using threats. What they're
doing is doing as much as they can within their mandate, and the
ELA (emergency liquidity assistance) facility can only be made
available to those banks who are (solvent) and have a future.
"And if those banks are in deep trouble, there has to be at
least the prospect in the near future of a programme of
recapitalisation, of bringing these banks into safe havens
again.
"The ECB, it's within their mandate and their independence
to decide whether they feel they can go on providing ELA
support, and all they have said, if I understand correctly, is
that they think that it's very, very urgent that there is a
programme, and that they can only go on by making available ELA
if there is a programme.
"So that just stresses the point of the urgency, first of
all on the Cypriot government. We need to reach an agreement and
a programme very soon, and I think the ECB has a valid point
there."
ON AGREEING A BAILOUT PACKAGE:
"When I take stock of the situation, I see that this package
has been voted against in the parliament, and that the Cypriot
authorities are now looking for an alternative package.
"Whether that is possible within the outline that we have,
in order to make it sustainable, is for me still a question.
"Within the Eurogroup we have said we will allow time and
space for the Cypriots to look at different angles and to come
up with different, alternative proposals. But they have to be
financially sound, they have to be financially and economically
sustainable and, of course, politically feasible.
"So, I'm not sure that this package is completely gone and
failed, because I don't honestly see many alternatives. There is
of course a different way to do the levy, and we're very open to
a more fair approach to the way the levy is structured."
ON DEBT SUSTAINABILITY:
"We have to look at debt sustainability, we have to look at
burden-sharing, we have to look at future growth and a new model
for the banking system which is so important for Cyprus.
"Basically it led to the conclusion that the programme
shouldn't be much bigger than 10 billion (euros), because the
amount of the total loan to Cyprus is crucial for the question:
'Will they be able to pay off the debt, will they be able to
find a new economic future?'.
"That was the first principal point to be made. The second
point being that sustainable debt for Cyprus meant a debt-to-GDP
ratio of no more than 100.
The third would be that there had to be a restructured and a
healthy financial sector to allow for new growth on Cyprus."
ON LEVY ON DEPOSITORS:
"The levy I can strongly defend, because it is a direct way
to ask a contribution of the deposits of the banking sector in
Cyprus, which is inevitable if you want to a build a package
which doesn't bring more loans and more debt to Cyprus than the
10 billion (euros) I mentioned before.
"I still think its probably inevitable there will be some
kind of levy in the final package that we will agree upon."
"The Eurogroup thinks it's very important that we should
have a fair burden share, and that means a larger contribution
from large depositors than, of course, from small depositors."
ON SYSTEMIC RISK:
"I think that in the present situation, and the current
worries about the stability of the euro zone, we simply have to
stand for the integrity of the euro zone.
"Therefore any debate on is it a systemic risk, should be do
anything, I think we should immediately move beyond that and say
what are we going do about it.
"That's how I like to approach a problem. So in the present
situation I think there is definitely a systemic risk and I
think the unrest of the last couple of days has proven this,
unfortunately."
ON FINANCIAL SECTOR IN CYPRUS:
"...The situation in Cyprus was very, very specific and
very, very problematic in the financial sector so that, no,
there would not be the same kind of package and approach to any
other country."
ON RUSSIAN SUPPORT FOR CYPRUS:
"There is already a loan of 2.5 billion (euros) and working
towards the meeting of last Friday there have been many contacts
with the Russians about what they could do with that loan,
extending the period, dropping the rates on that loan.
"Any other options, to go further, another loan or an
investment in the banks, the Russians let us know that they are
not willing to do that.
"Of course, the Cypriot government is now talking to the
Russian government whether more can be done, I don't know the
outcome of that yet.
"The only thing I can say that if the Russians were to say
we could lend, that wouldn't help on the sustainability of the
debt situation. Building up the debt in Cyprus does not help
them to work towards a new future."