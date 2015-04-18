NICOSIA, April 18 Lawmakers in Cyprus on
Saturday approved legislation governing foreclosures, paving the
way for the bailed-out island to join the European Central
Bank's sovereign bond-buying programme.
In a majority vote, the Cypriot parliament approved an
insolvency framework for private debtors, ending a months-long
standoff with the government over dealing with non-performing
loans that are among the highest in Europe.
The new framework protects primary homes with a mortgage
worth up to 250,000 euros ($270,000) but with repossession and
auction processes in place thereafter, replacing a previous
practice which meant banks could spend up to 20 years attempting
to recoup their debt from defaulters.
Cyprus, a member of the euro zone since 2008, had been
excluded from the 1.1 trillion-euro quantitative easing (QE)
programme the ECB launched in March until the law took effect.
The Mediterranean island, which signed an up to 10 billion
euro bailout deal in 2013, had to adopt the legislation before
further disbursement of aid. It has received just over half of
the bailout amount in an adjustment programme due to run to
mid-2016.
ECB President Mario Draghi had said on March 5 that once the
foreclosures framework was adopted and Cyprus received a
positive assessment from lenders, it would be able to
participate in the QE programme.
Cypriot officials say ECB purchases of Cypriot government
debt would help bring down yields and assist Cyprus in its
return to capital markets. They have said that the ECB could buy
up to 500 million euros in Cypriot sovereign bonds under the
programme.
Cyprus's banking sector has one of the highest
non-performing loan rates in Europe, representing more than 50
percent of total loans.
($1 = 0.9255 euros)
(Reporting by Michele Kambas; editing by John Stonestreet)