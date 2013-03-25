BERLIN, March 25 Cyprus faces a long, difficult
path to rebuild its economy but a European bailout deal struck
in the early morning hours of Monday offers the country the best
chance of getting back on its feet, German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble said.
At a news conference in Berlin on Monday, Schaeuble said the
agreement was "much better" from Germany's perspective than a
deal struck last week which would have hit small depositors and
was rejected by the Cypriot parliament.
"(Cypriot President) Anastasiades came to understand that it
was not just Germany and the IMF that wanted a bail-in, but also
the others," Schaeuble said.