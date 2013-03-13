BRIEF-Moody's says India would ease debt burden if its reforms are successful
* Moody's- India's reforms, if successful, would ease its debt burden, a key constraint on the country's credit profile
BERLIN, March 13 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday that Cyprus has no acute liquidity problems and the solution to its problems had to be sought in the excessive exposure of its banking system.
"We know that Cyprus does not have acute liquidity problems. The government of Cyprus has said there are no problems with liquidity for the coming months," Schaeuble told reporters.
"On the other hand we know that Cypriot banks, on the whole, have a volume which is much too high in relation to gross domestic product," he said. "We have to look for the solution in this excessive exposure of the Cypriot banking system."
* Moody's- India's reforms, if successful, would ease its debt burden, a key constraint on the country's credit profile
CARACAS/TOKYO, June 1 Japanese investment bank Nomura Securities bought about $100 million worth of Venezuelan government bonds last week as part of the same transaction that has landed Goldman Sachs Group Inc in the middle of a political storm, two sources said on Thursday.