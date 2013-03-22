BERLIN, March 22 A leading conservative ally of
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that Cyprus was
"playing with fire" and needed to come up with a workable
proposal for plugging a multi-billion-euro financing gap
urgently.
Volker Kauder, leader of the ruling Christian Democrats
(CDU) in parliament, also rejected the suggestion that Cyprus
might nationalise pension funds of semi-public companies to fill
the hole, saying this was a worse solution than hitting small
savers in the Mediterranean island's banks.
"I don't think this can happen, because this would be huge
for pensioners, for the small people. So I don't think this is a
proposal that helps," Kauder told public television station ARD.
"If a proposal comes, I am optimistic. But we aren't there
yet," he added. "I still believe we will get a settlement, but
Cyprus is playing with fire."