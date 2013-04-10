BRIEF-Williams Partners prices $1.45 bln of senior notes
* Williams Partners Lp - has priced a public offering of $1.45 billion of its 3.75 pct senior notes due 2027 at a price of 99.949 pct of par
BERLIN, April 10 A final memorandum of understanding between Cyprus and international creditors on the island's bailout has now been finalised, a German finance ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.
Martin Kotthaus also told a regular news conference he expected the bailout package to remain at 10 billion euros.
* A-Mark Precious Metals Inc - effective may 30, 2017, co entered into a fifth amendment to uncommitted credit facility with Cooperatieve Rabobank U.A