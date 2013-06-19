BERLIN, June 19 Cyprus should implement its aid
programme agreed with international lenders without further
delay and there is no reason "at first sight" to change the
deal, a spokesman for the German finance ministry told Reuters
on Wednesday.
"At first sight there is no reason why the programme...
should be changed," finance ministry spokesman Martin Kotthaus
said in a statement to Reuters.
"Rather it must be about implementing the programme
consistently and without further delay. That is mostly down to
Cyprus."
In a letter to euro zone leaders, Cypriot President Nicos
Anastasiades indicated the Cypriot economy could not cope unless
the terms of the rescue package are altered but did not
explicitly ask for more money.