BERLIN Nov 4 Cyprus's request for a bailout has
created a political headache for German Chancellor Angela Merkel
on concerns wealthy Russians could be the chief beneficiaries,
the weekly magazine Der Spiegel said on Sunday, citing an
intelligence agency report.
Cyprus is in talks with international lenders on the terms
of a bailout expected to total 10 billion euros after its two
largest banks incurred huge losses due to the Greek debt
writedown earlier this year.
The scale of the aid is tiny compared to Greece and other
struggling euro zone countries.
But a report prepared by Germany's intelligence agency (BND)
on money laundering in Cyprus has laid bare the political risks
involved, Spiegel said.
"The report of the BND shows who will profit most of all
from the billions in European taxpayer funds - Russian
oligarchs, businesspeople and mafiosi who have parked their
illegal earnings in Cyprus," the magazine said.
Cyprus is a popular offshore tax haven for Russian
businesses seeking protection from their country's unpredictable
investment climate.
But Cyprus, which joined the European Union in 2004, says it
has strengthened its regulations over the past decade against
money laundering and is in full conformity with international
rules.
Spiegel, citing the "secret" BND report and European
officials, said significant doubts persisted over Cypriot
implementation of these regulations.
The BND report found that Russian nationals held some 26
billion dollars, or 21 billion euros, in Cypriot bank accounts,
Spiegel said, dwarfing both the emergency aid the euro zone is
likely to provide and the country's total national output of
about 17 billion euros.
Cypriot authorities do not provide a breakdown of bank
deposits based on nationality, but Russians are believed to make
up a large proportion of non-domiciled accounts.
Germany, the euro zone's largest economy, would provide more
than 2 billion euros towards the expected Cypriot bailout. But
Germans are angry about having to stump up billions of euros to
rescue Greece and other heavily indebted economies.
Carsten Schneider of Germany's main opposition Social
Democrats, which hopes to oust Merkel's conservatives in an
election due next year, said his party would only vote in
parliament in favour of aid for Cyprus on certain conditions.
He said Cyprus must be ready to adjust its low corporate tax
rate and crack down further on money laundering.
Germany's lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, has to
approve the payment of financial aid for euro zone countries.
(Reporting by Gareth Jones)