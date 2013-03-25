LANGENFELD, Germany, March 25 German Chancellor
Angela Merkel said on Monday she was "very pleased" with the
outcome of marathon negotiations on a bailout for Cyprus that
has averted bankruptcy for the crisis-ridden euro zone member
state.
Merkel told reporters during a visit to the southern German
town of Langenfeld that the deal was right for Cyprus because it
ensured that those who contributed to the crisis were required
to pay towards its resolution.
"I am very pleased that a solution was found last night and
that we have been able to avoid an insolvency," Merkel said. "I
believe the agreement that was reached is the right one."
Earlier, Cyprus and its interational lenders clinched a
last-ditch deal to shut down the island's second-largest bank
and inflict heavy losses on uninsured depositors, including
wealthy Russians, in return for a 10 billion euro bailout.