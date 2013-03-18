BERLIN, March 18 Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble deflected blame on Monday for a Euorpean bailout deal
for Cyprus that foresees hitting small savers in the
Mediterranean island's banks, saying this solution had not been
a German idea and that he was open to it being changed.
"The levy on deposits below 100,000 euros was not the
creation of the German government," Schaeuble told reporters in
Berlin. "If one reached another solution we would not have the
slightest problem."
Schaeuble added however that it was impossible to solve
Cyprus's financial problems without reducing the size of its
banking sector.