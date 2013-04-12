DUBLIN, April 12 Money from a potential sale of
Cyprus's gold reserves should be used to cover any losses its
central bank may suffer from providing emergency liquidity for
its struggling banks, European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi said on Friday.
Whether Cyprus actually sells its gold reserves to
contribute towards its international bailout is up to the
central bank, however, not the government, Draghi told reporters
after a meeting of euro zone finance ministers.
"The decision is going to be made by the central bank (of
Cyprus). What is important, however, is that what is being
transferred to ...the government budget," Draghi said in a news
conference after ministers gave political backing to the rescue
programme for Cyprus.
"The profits made out of the sales of gold should cover
first and foremost any potential loss that the central bank
might have from its ELA (Emergency Liquidity Assistance). To me
that is the evidence that the independence of the central bank
is being respected."
Cyprus said on Thursday a sale of its gold reserves was one
option for its contribution towards its 23 billion euro bailout,
but that central bank should decide on the matter.
The island's bloated financial sector had been dependent on
emergency liquidity funding, which needs approval from the ECB,
after Cyprus's sovereign bonds became ineligible for use as
collateral for ECB refinancing operations due to their low
credit ratings.
As of the end of February, Cypriot lenders had taken around
10.19 billion euros from the country's central bank through
emergency liquidity assistance, the Central Bank of Cyprus's
balance sheet showed.
While Eurogroup chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem said international
lenders had not requested that Cyprus sell gold reserves as part
of its contribution to the bailout, official documents seen by
Reuters this week showed such a sale was part of the plan.
"It is envisaged to use the allocation of future central
bank profits of approximately 400 million euros subject to the
principle of central bank independence and provided such profit
allocation is in line with Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) rules
and does not undermine the CBC duties under the Treaties and the
Statute," the documents stated.
