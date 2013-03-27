* Iceland too said capital controls would be short-lived
* Icelandic curbs extended indefinitely after five years
* Depreciation helped Iceland recover, not open to Cyprus
By Alistair Scrutton and Robert Robertsson
STOCKHOLM/REYKJAVIK, March 27 For Iceland, there
was a sense of deja vu when Cyprus's finance minister said
capital controls would probably last "a matter of weeks". Five
years after a banking meltdown, the north Atlantic island has
just extended its own controls indefinitely.
When Iceland first announced those surprise plans after
market hours in November 2008, the Confederation of Icelandic
Employers director general rushed to parliament at night to try
to persuade bleary-eyed lawmakers to reverse course.
"They were talking about lifting them in three months. I
feared they would be permanent," said Vilhjalmur Egilsson. "But
politicians had neither the energy nor intellectual capacity to
realise that."
He returned home empty-handed. An International Monetary
Fund official woke him in the middle of the night with a phone
call, worried about Egilsson's opposition to the controls.
"Everyone seemed tired with late night meetings, thrown into
a state of confusion," Egilsson said. "No one was thinking
straight."
As in Cyprus, an overblown banking sector that was 10 times
the size of Iceland's economy was behind the implosion.
The government protected local depositors but allowed the
foreign operations of the banks to collapse. Foreign creditors
bore the brunt of the pain.
Capital controls may have been a painful necessity to stop
the Icelandic crown from collapsing, but a slide in the currency
before the curbs were imposed helped the small economy return to
growth quicker than many had expected.
Cyprus, by contrast, cannot devalue because it is a member
of the euro zone.
Iceland appears at a loss as to how to lift the restrictions
without sparking more capital flight by foreign investors.
There are worries that this is dampening investment and creating
asset bubbles, such as in real estate.
"The capital controls will prove costly and be a deterrent
in the long run," said Jon Sigurdsson, CEO of Ossur, the
Icelandic-based company that has made prosthetic limbs for the
likes of South African "blade runner" Oscar Pistorius.
"The problem is that it is easy to justify to put capital
controls on, but it seems more difficult to find a credible plan
to take them off," Sigurdsson told Reuters.
Restrictions on capital movements exclude exporters and
importers as well as interest payments on foreign debt. They
include foreign holdings of deposits and bonds. Icelanders going
abroad are allowed to buy a limited amount of foreign currency
for things like holidays.
The central bank has estimated foreign holdings of crowns at
400 billion (some $3.2 billion), more than a fifth of Iceland's
gross domestic product. Including money owed to claimants of the
bankrupt banks, that could rise to 600 billion crowns.
The biggest difference between Cyprus and Iceland is the
currency. Reports that Iceland was mulling adopting the Canadian
dollar were not idle talk. It reflected a sense that the only
way out may be to adopt another currency - most likely the euro.
But there are also similarities. Both are small islands with
small populations where banking and tourism have been major
earners. And both were forced to move to capital controls for
effectively the same reason - to safeguard the financial system.
WISHFUL THINKING
In 2008, Iceland made it clear the controls would be short
term until the currency stabilised.
The IMF said they would be lifted "near term". The
government said "as soon as possible". In 2009, the central bank
said the capital controls would be lifted within a few months.
That now seems to have been wishful thinking, at best.
"It will take longer. How much longer I don't have a clue,"
central bank governor Mar Gudmundsson told Reuters in an
interview last month.
What may have saved the crown has become a burden for
business, and executives say they hamper a nascent recovery.
The IMF had originally forecast annual growth of around 4.5
percent in 2011-2013. The reality is less than half that figure
- although still impressive by European standards. Investment is
less than 15 percent of GDP, a record low.
Iceland has an educated workforce and firms like its biggest
IT company CCP, a maker of popular computer games such as Eve
with clients from Asia to the United States, say controls make
foreign investment difficult and recruiting a talented workforce
hard.
It was a sign of the times when Ossur - a national icon -
delisted from the Iceland stock exchange in 2011 to focus on its
Copenhagen listing, although the Icelandic stock exchange later
relisted the company for legal reasons.
"It is almost impossible to run an international company in
a capital control environment. It has affected us in all our
business," said Sigurdsson. "Capital controls therefore also
substantially limit the interest of investors."
"The dual listing in Copenhagen has strengthened the
company's financial foundation for future growth."
The IMF, which broke with its traditional orthodoxy by
supporting the controls, has lauded Iceland as an example of
recovery for Europe. The government's decision to act quickly,
allowing banks to fail, is held up favourably against
prevarication and tortuous decision-making in the euro zone.
The government has tried slowly to reduce foreign funds via
currency auctions, allowing foreigners to sell crowns for euros
at a rate lower than the official exchange rate.
That had reduced foreign crown holdings by 70 billion crowns
in the last two years. At that rate it may take at least five
years for the overhang of foreign funds to be fully removed.
"Obviously it is hampering growth of investment into Iceland
and it is hampering restructuring because investors are
reluctant to invest in bonds," said Danske Bank economist Lars
Christensen, well known for predicting the Icelandic collapse
before 2008.
Gudmundsson says that for controls to be lifted safety,
Iceland needs a combination of high foreign reserves and a
budget surplus to cope with increased financing costs once
foreign funds exit.
It is not all doom and gloom. The reconstruction of the
banking sector, now just twice the size of GDP rather than 10
times, has created more well capitalised and profitable lenders.
The cleanup has led to the estates of the old banks, which
are in winding-up procedures and seeking to maximise returns for
creditors, becoming major owners in two of the new banks.
The new banks - Arion, created from Kaupthing, and
Islandsbanki, created from Glitnir - want to reach so-called
composition deals with creditors, which could see the old banks'
estates having direct control of the new banks. Though owners,
the estates currently have little say in running the new banks.
So while there may be an end in sight, it could still be
years away. In the meantime frustrations grow.
"We are now in a vicious circle. We need inflows, but while
you have capital controls people don't want to invest," said
Hafsteinn Gunnar Hauksson, an economist at Arion.