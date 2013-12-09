BRUSSELS Dec 9 Euro zone countries have agreed to pay Cyprus another installment of financial aid as the country progresses with its economic reforms, the Eurogroup of finance ministers said on Monday.

The European Stability Mechanism, the euro zone's rescue fund, is set to pay 100 million euros ($137 million)to Cyprus by the end of the year while the International Monetary Fund is due to sign off on a further 86 million euros in December, the Eurogroup said. ($1 = 0.7289 euros) (Reporting By John O'Donnell; editing by Robin Emmott)