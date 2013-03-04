BRIEF-Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP expands revolving credit facility
* Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP expands revolving credit facility to $367 million to support acquisition growth
BRUSSELS, March 4 Euro zone finance ministers have not yet agreed how to bail out Cyprus but are committed to having a deal ready by the end of the month, two European Union officials told Reuters on Monday.
"The (Eurogroup) statement will say that a deal is due at the end of March but there is no progress on what the programme should look like," one of the officials involved in the negotiations told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Euro zone finance ministers and European Union institutions have not been able so far to bridge differences over whether to make bank depositors pay a share of the cost of a Cypriot bailout.
NEW YORK, June 1 Investors poured $9.2 billion into U.S.-based stock funds during the week ended May 31, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking the largest inflows since February and the first net positive week in the last five.