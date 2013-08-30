BERLIN Aug 30 Cyprus will return to financial
markets before the end of its bailout programme in 2016 and
should require no more funds from international lenders, the
country's President Nikos Anastasiades told a German newspaper
on Friday.
"I am certain that before the end of the programme in 2016
we will be able to go to financial markets again," Anastasiades
was quoted as saying by German daily Handelsblatt.
"I hope we will see first signs of a turnaround in the
second half of 2014," he added.
Cyprus became the fifth euro zone country requiring
international rescue earlier this year.
Its banks exposed to Greece, it was teetering on the brink
of a financial meltdown, hammering large depositors at the
island's two largest banks with losses and prompting a 10
billion euro ($13.22 billion) bailout package in March.
Lenders from the European Union, the European Central Bank
(ECB) and International Monetary Fund (IMF), known as the
troika, expect Cyprus' 17-billion-euro economy to contract by
8.7 percent this year and 3.9 percent in 2014.
"If we stick to budget discipline and use our possibilities,
we won't need further loans," Anastasiades said, adding that the
danger of sovereign bankruptcy was now finally averted.
Cyprus enforced capital controls on March 29 to prevent a
flight of cash from its banks. Although restrictions have been
eased, there are still limits on cash withdrawals, cheque
transactions and on large cash movements.
Under the bailout terms, Cyprus shut down one insolvent
bank, Laiki, and forced big depositors to contribute towards
recapitalising a second, Bank of Cyprus.