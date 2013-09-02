By Matthias Sobolewski
| BERLIN, Sept 2
BERLIN, Sept 2 Cyprus is successfully carrying
out the reforms necessary under its 10 billion euro bailout
programme and will get the next tranche of financial help as
planned, a draft report by the European Commission showed on
Monday.
Inspectors from the European Commission, the European
Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund - together
known as the troika - visited Cyprus in the second half of July
to assess progress on strengthening public finnaces.
"Staff concluded that Cyprus' economic adjustment programme
is on track," said the draft report, obtained by Reuters.
The report, which must be approved by EU finance ministers,
means the next tranche of aid - 1.5 billion euros from the euro
zone's bailout fund - will be disbursed.
The sum will not be in cash but in the form of bonds that
will be used to recapitalise the island's financial sector
excluding the Bank of Cyprus, which has a separate restructuring
plan, and Cyprus Popular Bank, which has been closed down.
The IMF will separately disburse the next 86-million-euro
tranche of its share of the bailout.
"The authorities have taken decisive steps to stabilise the
financial sector and have been gradually relaxing deposit
restrictions and capital controls," the report said.
The island economy, hit hard by the restructuring of its
once oversized banking sector, is expected to contract 8.7
percent this year after shrinking 2.4 percent in 2012. It is
expected to contract a further 3.9 percent in 2014 and will only
start to grow again in 2015, by a forecast 1.1 percent.
Nicosia is expected to have a budget deficit of 6.5 percent
of GDP this year, up from 6.3 percent last year. It is forecast
to rise to 8.4 percent in 2014 before falling to 6.3 percent
again in 2015 and 2.9 percent in 2016.
"The fiscal targets have been met as a result of significant
fiscal consolidation measures underway and prudent budget
execution," the report said. "Structural reforms have been taken
forward in important areas, although delays and partial
compliance were observed in a number of cases."
The report said there were so far no changes to the key
macro-economic and fiscal forecasts which could change the
initial assumption that Cypriot debt would peak at around 127
percent of GDP in 2015 and decline to 123 percent in 2016.