China's insurance regulator orders more attention to risk
BEIJING, April 20 China's insurance regulator on Thursday called on insurance companies to strengthen supervision of operations and investment activities and correct market disorder.
BRUSSELS Nov 6 Euro zone finance ministers will approve on Thursday the disbursement of the next tranche of bailout loans for Cyprus after the country met the remaining two conditions for the payout, a document prepared for the meeting showed.
To get the 350-million-euro tranche from the European Stability Mechanism -- the euro zone bailout fund -- Nicosia had to amend laws on foreclosures and forced sales of mortgaged property in line with a deal with its international lenders.
"The programme partners find that Cyprus has complied with the conditions for a positive conclusion of the fifth review," the document said, adding that the disbursement would be recommended so long as this situation remained unchanged. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Crispian Balmer)
LONDON, April 20 (IFR) - Nomura has appointed Adekunle Ademakinwa as head of credit debt syndicate for EMEA, it said in a statement on Thursday.