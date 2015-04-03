* Cyprus to scrap capital controls on Monday
* Island sees minimal risk from Greek crisis
* Confidence restored in bank system-president
By Michele Kambas
NICOSIA, April 3 Cyprus will lift all capital
controls on Monday and President Nicos Anastasiades voiced
confidence that its banking system, forced into a chaotic
bailout in 2013, is now immune to the crisis in neighbouring
Greece.
The Mediterranean island nation became the first and, to
date, the only euro zone country to impose capital controls,
when its banking system imploded in 2013 and depositors pulled
out their funds.
Cyprus was forced to shut one bank and seize deposits in
another to recapitalise a system badly exposed to Greece's debt
crisis.
Asked whether Friday's announcement on ending the controls
was a Cypriot 'vote of confidence' in Athens' current bailout
talks with Brussels, Anastasiades answered: "It is a form of a
vote of confidence because we want to believe further crisis
will be averted."
He added: "It is a vote of confidence in our banking system,
which, now fully independent of Greek banking institutions, can
move forward."
Cypriot banks chalked up about 4.5 billion euros, or 25
percent of the island's gross domestic product, in losses from
their holdings of Greek sovereign bonds written down in late
2011.
A condition for lenders agreeing to give Cyprus 10 billion
euros in aid in 2013 was that the banks sell off their branches
in Greece -- then billed as an attempt to 'ring fence' the Greek
economy from the Cypriot crisis.
Asked if authorities had assessed the possibility of Greece
leaving the euro zone, even by default, and its impact,
Anastasiades reiterated that he did not want to contemplate the
possibility.
"But because we have a Cypriot saying that 'wise kids cook
before they are hungry' ... I want to assure you that all
exercises on paper have been done, for any eventuality.
"Firstly there is no large risk any more to the Cypriot
economy. Measures are planned so that whatever minimal (risk)
remaining is mitigated even further," he said, without
elaborating.
The last remaining capital control, included in a finance
ministry decree last month, required authorities' approval for
businesses sending large remittances overseas, and individual
travellers moving more than 10,000 euros ($11,000) out of the
country.
($1 = 0.9185 euros)
