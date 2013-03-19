By Lesley Wroughton
WASHINGTON, March 18 A proposal to impose a tax
on bank deposits in Cyprus sets an "incredibly dangerous
precedent" and undermines confidence built up in recent months
over Europe's handling of its debt crisis, the head of a global
banking association said on Monday.
Tim Adams, managing director of the Institute of
International Finance, said a weekend announcement that Cyprus
would impose a one-off tax on bank accounts as part of a 10
billion euro bailout by the European Union had reignited
concerns over the euro zone crisis.
Adams told Reuters the announcement broke with practices
that depositors' savings were guaranteed. Cyprus will vote on
the decision on Tuesday.
"Crossing the Rubicon of addressing insured deposits and
undermining the explicit guarantee - you can call it a tax or
whatever you want - but essentially the broken guarantee opens
up lots of different possibilities for destabilizing effects in
the short term, medium term and long term," Adams said in an
interview.
"The next time there is a crisis in any one of these
countries, depositors are going to ask themselves, why am I
going to stick around to see if the same set of rules are
applied or not? I do think it is an incredibly dangerous
precedent, without question," he added.
The IIF is the world's largest international lobbying group
for financial firms, with more than 450 members. It was the lead
negotiator for private-sector creditors during Greece's private
debt write-down last year.
It is not involved in the Cyprus negotiations.
Under a deal struck in Brussels on Saturday, bank deposits
in Cyprus with less than 100,000 euros faced a levy of 6.7
percent, ripping up the protection savers thought they enjoyed
on insured deposits up to that level.
That plan sparked protests in Cyprus, and euro zone
ministers issued a statement late on Monday urging that smaller
savers - those with less than 100,000 euros - should be allowed
to escape the bank deposits levy.
Cyprus now is looking at tilting more of the tax towards
those with deposits greater than 100,000 euros, but Adams said
investors would be watching closely how the situation was
handled.
He warned that savers in other larger European countries
could become nervous and start withdrawing their money.
"It is the medium term that is concerning. What happens if
we're back at Spain, Portugal or Italy at some point six months
from now, and the same set of issues arise?" he said.
"There is less confidence and greater probability of
instability because of this," added Adams, who served as a U.S.
Treasury undersecretary for international affairs during
President George W. Bush's administration.